LIVE: Jill Biden unveils the new White House public tour

Watch the live video below:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden trained her educator’s eye on the White House public tour and on Monday is unveiling an updated version she helped design to teach visitors more about the mansion’s history and events that unfolded in some of its famous rooms.
MORE COVERAGE:
» The White House public tour is getting an upgrade. Visitors will see, hear and touch more
» White House says health insurance needs to fully cover condoms, other over-the-counter birth control
» Jill Biden is out campaigning again — but not for her husband anymore. She’s pumping up Harris
» Biden administration races to shell out billions for clean energy as election nears
» The Biden administration has canceled student loans for more than 1 million in public service jobs
Credit: White House
Credit: White House