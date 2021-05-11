Atlanta audit scrutinizes police department’s hiring process

“In three of the past four years, separations exceeded hires for Atlanta police officers,” Duane Braithwaite, an auditor for the city, told a City Council’s public safety committee Monday.

While APD’s hiring requirements are rigorous, they are consistent with Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council standards, and are similar to the processes that other police departments in metro Atlanta follow, the audit found.

But it found that some steps in the application process could be slowing down hiring. After applying, prospective officers must submit a “waiver packet,” which includes their contact information, references and employment, residential and financial history. They also must agree to a background check and fitness test.

Roughly 92% of applicants, over 7,000 people, who began the waiver packet failed to finish it, according to the audit, which recommended the police department work with the city’s human resources division to explore ways to make this portion of the process easier for applicants.

The police department largely agreed with the audit’s recommendations, which focused on how APD can use technology to communicate with and track applicants to expand the candidate pool.

For example, the audit also found the police department doesn’t use Taleo, the city’s online application system, consistently. From January 2019 to November 2020, the police department hired 88 officers who were never processed through Taleo, making it harder to track the applicants.