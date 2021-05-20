Who is running for Atlanta mayor? Here’s a running list of the candidates

Sharon Gay

A private attorney, Sharon Gay is a senior counsel in public policy practice for Dentons, a multinational entity that is considered the world’s largest law firm based on number of lawyers and offices. Prior to joining Dentons, Gay served as vice president of governmental affairs for the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and was deputy chief of staff and executive counsel to former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell. Fundraising records show Gay has raised $208,000 in donations, and issued a $210,000 personal loan to her campaign.

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown speaks during a press conference outside of Atlanta City Hall on Friday, May 14, 2021 in which he announced he is running for mayor. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown joined the Atlanta City Council following a special election in 2019. Representing a Westside district, Brown has advocated for progressive policies during his time on the council. As mayor, he said, he would reimagine public safety to support the city’s marginalized communities. Brown could face scrutiny because he is currently under indictment on federal fraud charges, for allegedly lying about his income on applications to obtain loans and credit cards years before he ran for office. Brown has repeatedly said he is innocent.

Councilman Andre Dickens speaks during an event last February. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Andre Dickens

Andre Dickens defeated an incumbent in 2013 to win a citywide post on the City Council, and was reelected in 2017. He also serves as the chief development officer for TechBridge, an organization that offers affordable technology and workforce training to other nonprofits. Dickens, who currently chairs the Council’s transportation committee and has sponsored legislation to regulate Atlanta’s short-term rental properties, said he wants to make public safety his first priority as mayor.