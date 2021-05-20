Who is running for Atlanta mayor? Here’s a running list of the candidates

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ decision to not seek reelection upended this year’s race for City Hall. Since her surprise May 6 announcement, more candidates have already launched campaigns for mayor, and the field is expected to continue growing ahead of the Nov. 2 election.
Atlanta’s city elections are nonpartisan and all candidates who officially qualify to run will be on the same ballot. Here’s a running list of who is running for mayor; it will be updated as more candidates enter the race:
Felicia Moore
City Council President Felicia Moore represented a northwest Atlanta district on the council for 20 years before being elected to lead the city’s legislative body in 2017. Moore announced in late January that she was challenging Bottoms, running on a platform focused on public safety. The day after Bottoms said she was ending her reelection bid, Moore revealed she had raised nearly $500,000 in donations from February to May. Moore is also a former neighborhood association president and Neighborhood Planning Unit chair.
Sharon Gay
A private attorney, Sharon Gay is a senior counsel in public policy practice for Dentons, a multinational entity that is considered the world’s largest law firm based on number of lawyers and offices. Prior to joining Dentons, Gay served as vice president of governmental affairs for the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and was deputy chief of staff and executive counsel to former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell. Fundraising records show Gay has raised $208,000 in donations, and issued a $210,000 personal loan to her campaign.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown joined the Atlanta City Council following a special election in 2019. Representing a Westside district, Brown has advocated for progressive policies during his time on the council. As mayor, he said, he would reimagine public safety to support the city’s marginalized communities. Brown could face scrutiny because he is currently under indictment on federal fraud charges, for allegedly lying about his income on applications to obtain loans and credit cards years before he ran for office. Brown has repeatedly said he is innocent.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer
Andre Dickens
Andre Dickens defeated an incumbent in 2013 to win a citywide post on the City Council, and was reelected in 2017. He also serves as the chief development officer for TechBridge, an organization that offers affordable technology and workforce training to other nonprofits. Dickens, who currently chairs the Council’s transportation committee and has sponsored legislation to regulate Atlanta’s short-term rental properties, said he wants to make public safety his first priority as mayor.