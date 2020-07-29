Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown indicted on fraud charges

He had also proposed an ordinance would outlaw so-called “riot agents,” which police argue serve as essential tools that allow them to deal with unruly crowds as safely as possible

According to Pak, Brown opened a number of credit cards beginning in 2012, which he then used to make thousands of dollars’ worth of purchases for his own personal benefit. Pak accused Brown in a press release of also obtaining over $60,000 in automobile loans to finance the purchases of a Mercedes C300 and a Range Rover. Despite opening and using these credit cards and despite taking the money for the two automobile loans, Brown falsely claimed that his identity had been stolen and that someone else had made the credit card purchases or had taken out these loans, Pak said in the release.

The indictment further alleges that Brown provided false information to Signature Bank when applying for a $75,000 loan in August 2017. During the loan application process, Brown provided a personal financial statement falsely claiming that he earned $325,000 per year and had $200,000 in available cash or assets. Brown allegedly knew this information was false because he had recently submitted other loan applications reporting far less income and available cash or assets, the press release says.

For instance, in a July 2017 loan application to another bank, Brown submitted a 2016 federal income tax return reporting that he earned $125,000 per year -- $200,000 less than what he represented that his income was to Signature Bank, according to prosecutors.

Brown is the first sitting Atlanta city councilman to be indicted since federal prosecutors charged D. L. “Buddy” Fowlkes with bribery and income tax evasion in 1993.

Brown did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Antonio Brown is the first black openly LGBTQ person ever elected to the Atlanta City Council.

One of Brown’s earlier signature piece’s of legislation was a ban on landlords from rejecting federal housing vouchers as payment for rent.

The ordinance passed on Feb. 17 with a 13-2 vote and was hailed as an effort to root out voucher discrimination comes as the Atlanta struggles with providing affordable housing. At least 80 cities, counties and states have approved similar measures, the Poverty & Race group said, no Southeastern state has an anti-discrimination law for housing vouchers.