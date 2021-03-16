Atlanta City Council passes short-term rental regulations

Moore’s vote broke a tie on the inconsequential matter.

“What we did here today has no limitation … I think it’s a bad way to go,” Shook said, referring to the rejection of his proposal to limit the number of rental properties in neighborhoods. He cast the only vote against the ordinance.

Homeowners can use websites such as Airbnb to rent rooms or entire houses for 30 days at most, which oftentimes created “party house” nuisance complaints citywide. The ordinance drafted by Councilman Andre Dickens requires homeowners to install a noise monitoring device and occupancies would be limited to two adults per bedroom.

The ordinance will also tax rentals at the same 8% rate as hotels. Homeowners will have to apply for a $150 certificate to operate rentals in the city.

The council listened to pre-recorded comments from homeowners who supported the legislation and use the site Airbnb. Other members of the public lobbied for stronger regulation or an outright ban.

Nancy Bliwise, a Buckhead resident who heads a Neighborhood Planning Unit, said the council should strengthen the ordinance with more penalties before it is enacted.

Resident David Pelton said short-term rentals give families additional income, and a ban would “cripple” the responsible property owners.

The Georgia House recently passed a bill to impose state and local taxes on short term rentals. House Bill 317 is pending in the state Senate Finance Committee.

The ordinance will go into effect on Sept. 1.