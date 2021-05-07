BREAKING: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won’t run for reelection

Although widely popular, Bottoms has received criticism over her handling of public safety following a rise in violent crime in the city.

“People are entitled to their opinions, but don’t ever question whether or not I care,” she said at a press conference this week focused on crime. “My love for this city is deeper than probably many others standing here because my family goes back 100 years in the city. So whether I am mayor of this city or not, I will do everything that I can possibly do to keep our communities safe.”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for a new At-Promise Center on Thursday, April 1, 2021. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

City Council President Felicia Moore and Dentons attorney Sharon Gay launched campaigns for mayor earlier this year, and Councilman Antonio Brown could also run.

Four years ago, 11 candidates vied to replace two-term Mayor Kasim Reed, a race that cost over $10 million.

Rumors have swirled that Reed is considering running again for his old post. He said in an interview on KISS 104.1 FM radio last week that he was not planning to run, but it’s unclear if Bottoms’ announcement will change that decision.

Bottoms, who served on the City Council for eight years, was elected in 2017 in a razor-thin runoff against Mary Norwood.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms talks with then-President-Elect Joe Biden following his remarks during a rally in December 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Her national profile rose last year after she was seen as a possible contender to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential candidate. After his election, advisers said she was offered a Cabinet post, but turned it down to continue serving as mayor.

During her tenure, Bottoms heralded her administration’s work on social justice and affordable housing issues. Months into her term, City Hall was hit with a massive cyber attack, all while a federal corruption investigation into members of Reed’s administration widened.

Her term was also marked by the coronavirus pandemic and widespread protests over racism and police brutality. She received widespread praise for remarks she made last May after demonstrations turned violent in downtown Atlanta.