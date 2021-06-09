Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed files paperwork for mayoral election bid

Reed’s candidacy is historic in a similar way. He becomes the first mayor since Jackson to seek a third term in office.

There are several other contenders already in the race, including three members of the City Council and a Denton’s attorney who worked in Mayor Bill Campbell’s administration.

But Reed easily becomes the candidate with the highest name recognition. After serving in the state House and Senate, Reed became mayor in 2010 and oversaw the city during a boon of development — including construction of Mercedes Benz Stadium and the refurbishment of State Farm Arena.

But a federal corruption investigation also began during his tenure and ensnared several members of his administration, including bribery convictions against his chief procurement officer and a deputy chief of staff. Reed’s chief financial officer is currently under indictment for fraud and weapons charges.

The end of Reed’s second term in 2018 was also marked by controversy for his free-spending, which included handing out huge bonuses to members of his cabinet.

Several of the bonus recipients returned their bonuses after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News reported on them.

In an interview with Channel 2 last month, Reed said authorities have never accused him of corruption and apologized for the now years-long investigation, which is ongoing.

The race will pit Reed against some familiar political foes.

Council President Felicia Moore, who was the first person to enter the race, was a staunch and persistent critic of Reed during his time as mayor. Moore was a member of the city council during those eight years.

Councilman Andre Dickens, who jumped in the race last month, co-sponsored an ordinance prohibiting the misuse of city credit cards after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 uncovered inappropriate purchases by members of Reed’s administration.

Other candidates in the race are Councilman Antonio Brown and Denton’s attorney Sharon Gay.