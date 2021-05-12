Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown joins mayoral race

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown has filed paperwork with the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission that will allow him to begin raising funds in this year’s race to become the city’s 61st mayor.
The filing comes just days after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced her decision to not seek a second term. Brown could formally announce his candidacy as soon as Friday.
Brown joins two other candidates: City Council President Felicia Moore and attorney Sharon Gay, who used to serve as former deputy chief of staff to former mayor Bill Campbell.
The councilman is currently under indictment on several federal fraud charges. Prosecutors say Brown lied about his income on applications to obtain loans and credit cards used for personal purchases. All of the alleged incidents occurred years before he won the council seat in 2019.
Brown previously declined to comment on the specifics of the pending case, but said in a statement through his attorneys last month that he is “thankful for the three amazing female attorneys who are fighting to prove my innocence. In the meantime I will continue to fight for the people of Atlanta.”
