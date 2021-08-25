Atlanta businesswoman Kirsten Dunn launches mayoral campaign

“But today, I am a representation of resilience,” she said.

Caption August 25, 2021 Atlanta - Local businesswoman Kirsten Dunn with her son Joshua walks to the podium to officially announce her candidacy to become Atlanta's 61st mayor at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dunn was the final person to qualify for the race to succeed Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. She identified herself as a real estate investor, optician, serial entrepreneur, and author whose “community service campaign method” is designed to make Atlanta stronger.

Wayne Smith, Dunn’s campaign manager, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Dunn wants to work with law enforcement and residents to stop crime using the CeaseFire initiative.

CeaseFire is a program from Chicago that deploys social service workers, former criminals and crime victims in communities heavily afflicted by gun violence, he said.

According to Dunn’s website, she also wants to make expansions in health services for residents and housing for the homeless. Additionally, she wants to provide more training and development for diverse businesses, including opportunities for “felons, veterans, recent college graduates, high school graduates, young entrepreneurs, LGBTQIA, business owners,” and nonprofits.

Dunn also wants to support improvements in education and more initiatives for homeownership and literacy training. According to her website, she’s working to develop a “One Atlanta App” for residents to access information on community resources, issues being considered by city leadership, and all other local, state, and federal elections.

Other candidates in the race include City Councilman Antonio Brown, Councilman Andre Dickens, Nolan English, Sharon Gay, Mark Hammad, Kenny Hill, Rebecca King, Council President Felicia Moore, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Walter Reeves, Roosevelt Searles III, Richard Wright and Glenn Wrightson.