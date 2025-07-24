Sweet Tea: Good guy home run

You know what’s nice? When people we look up to as kids are actually joyous humans in real life. That’s part of the fun of “Cadillac Chronicles TV,” an Atlanta-based social media and YouTube series that records live interviews and performances from the road of host Brian Freeman’s 1970s-era Eldorado.
He casually drives around the city with entertainers such as 2 Chainz, CeeLo Green and The Isley Brothers performing their classic hit songs from the passenger and back seats.
What’s also great? Other celebrities can make us feel good, too.
SUPERHERO ATHLETES
Aaron Campbell is a young teen from Petal, Mississippi, who loves baseball. He bonded over it with Dad. He also idolizes Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
That was especially true after the superstar went out of his way to autograph his baseball.
Then, that cherished ball was lost in a fire.
But what is that you see. Is it a bird? A plane? No, it’s Sam Blum, a reporter for The Athletic. Cambell’s dad wrote Blum out of the blue, asking if there was any way he could help.
“I’m just a dad trying to do something for my son.”
Not only did Blum and Trout come through, but a community of autograph lovers rallied and also shipped the youngster gifts from their collections. 🔎 Read the full story from Blum here.
Of course, generosity among athletes isn’t new, and will continue. Even just recently:
- While awaiting a heart transplant, Owen Kincaid, a 14-year-old from Buchanan, Georgia, met Atlanta Braves stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider, as well as Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (WTOK-TV)
- Travis Hunter, a graduate of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee and the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, surprised a young man who was training alone in his backyard (SI).
INVALUABLE DELIVERIES
Next time you see a UPS driver, just say thank you. I’ve seen enough stories about their random acts of kindness, it’s probably deserved.
In Valdosta, for example, there’s Raheem Cooper, who helped save 78-year-old Marie Coble about a year ago after she collapsed in her driveway, leading to multiple surgeries.
Because Cooper appears to be an angel, he stayed in touch. Then came a shocking diagnosis: Coble has stage 4 lung cancer. So, of course, Cooper set up a GoFundMe page.
FROZEN CUSTARD MAN
The family business runs in some people’s blood. That is the case for Mark Berens, who started working in his father’s frozen custard shop in 1976. He was 12 so, of course, he hated it. But the frozen custard calling followed him into adulthood.
Nearly 50 years later, he’s still behind the counter almost every day — and with plans to open a second Berens Frozen Custard location this summer, writes the AJC’s Olivia Wakim.
“I love it, I can't imagine retiring."
There are countless other shops that we can’t imagine retiring either. That includes Southern Living’s 10 most iconic ice cream shops in the South.
- La King’s Confectionery and Ice Cream Parlour — Galveston, Texas
- Trowbridge’s — Florence, Alabama
- Doumar’s Barbecue — Norfolk, Virginia
- Borroum’s Drug Store & Soda Fountain — Corinth, Mississippi
- Angelo Brocato — New Orleans
- Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlour & Restaurant — Dania Beach, Florida
- Toomer’s Drugs — Auburn, Alabama
- Leopold’s Ice Cream — Savannah
- Tony’s Ice Cream Company — Gastonia, North Carolina
- Ted Drewes — St. Louis
SIPS FROM THE SOUTH
⚾ Greenville, South Carolina: Fleur Field was made from salvaged bricks. Then the minor league ballpark revived a struggling downtown. More from CBS News.
🛑 Peachtree City: We can all only hope to be as kind and have as much drive as Ted Masters, the 90-year-old crossing guard known to the kid as Mr. Ted. More from the AJC.
✂️ Raleigh, North Carolina: Love Sly Brooks’ shirt:“Barbers are therapists too.” He was profiled on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America.'
🍔 Atlanta: Hard work paid off for Mykale Baker, a Mill Creek High School grad who showed up for his shift at Burger King still wearing his graduation medals. An online fundraiser for him has raised ... more than $200,000! More from 11Alive.
GROWTH MODE
“We full. — Atlanta” You’ve likely seen it on a shirt or poster. The years-old slogan alluding to the fact that this is an amazing city, but go back home, there’s no room left.
But there’s a problem. The South is just too good, and people continue to move here in bunches.
Consumer Affairs’ 2025 survey on migration trends found the biggest chunk of respondents intend to relocate to a Southern state. This continues a trend, as the South has been the only region to see positive net migration from 2023 to 2024.
Here is how the top 10 starts: 1. North Carolina 2. South Carolina 3. Tennessee 4. Florida 5. Texas 6. Georgia 7. Alabama
The reasons include the South’s general affordability and housing options, compared to California and New York. The study also credits the rise of “meta cities” like Nashville, Atlanta and Charlotte — urban hot spots where talent can flow from bigger cities in the Northeast and West Coast.
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
SOUTHERN WISDOM
“It's Greek heritage, family, strong ties. We take tremendous pride in the hot dog. I mean, it's 109-and-a-half years old here. We make sure that it's better than it was."
Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑
