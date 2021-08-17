ajc logo
X

Elections 2021: What to know about the Atlanta mayor’s race

Caption
GA Secretary of State demonstrates how voting machines work

Intown Atlanta
By AJC Staff
17 minutes ago

Atlanta will elect a mayor and City Council members in 2021.

The General Election will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, including elections in the city of Atlanta for mayor and City Council president. Early voting begins in October.

Qualifying for candidates, which is when they file paperwork to declare they are running, began Tuesday, Aug. 17. The AJC has reporters watching qualifying in Atlanta. Watch for their updates.

ExploreThe Race for City Hall: Read about candidate fundraising and qualifying week

Key dates and deadlines

» Oct. 4, 2021: Voter registration deadline for Georgia’s primary election

» Oct. 12-29, 2021: Early voting dates

» Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021: Election Day in Atlanta and Georgia

» Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021: Runoff election day for state or local races

Who may vote?

To vote, you must be registered. Eligible registered voters must also live in city, county or district where the vote is taking place. To register, or to confirm that you are registered, go online to the Georgia Elections Office overseen by Georgia’s Secretary of State.

Voting by mail

In Fulton County, you can apply now for an absentee ballot for the November election. Here is the Fulton County absentee ballot information page.

Voting information

Where do I vote? Easy lookup of your personal voting site from Georgia My Voter

AJC election results will exclude number of precincts counted. Learn why

How to follow AJC election updates

Deadlines for voter registration

  • Oct. 4 is the registration deadline for the Nov. 2 general election.
ExploreAtlanta Mayor's Race 2021: Full coverage by the AJC

In Other News
1
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. hires new chief financial officer
2
Atlanta residents allowed to place yard trimmings with weekly trash
3
Free fitness classes on Beltline are back
4
Busy Atlanta road remains closed after fire damages gas line
5
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top