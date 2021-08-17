Elections 2021: What to know about the Atlanta mayor’s race

Atlanta will elect a mayor and City Council members in 2021.
The General Election will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, including elections in the city of Atlanta for mayor and City Council president. Early voting begins in October.
Qualifying for candidates, which is when they file paperwork to declare they are running, began Tuesday, Aug. 17. The AJC has reporters watching qualifying in Atlanta. Watch for their updates.
Key dates and deadlines
» Oct. 4, 2021: Voter registration deadline for Georgia’s primary election
» Oct. 12-29, 2021: Early voting dates
» Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021: Election Day in Atlanta and Georgia
» Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021: Runoff election day for state or local races
Who may vote?
To vote, you must be registered. Eligible registered voters must also live in city, county or district where the vote is taking place. To register, or to confirm that you are registered, go online to the Georgia Elections Office overseen by Georgia’s Secretary of State.
Voting by mail
In Fulton County, you can apply now for an absentee ballot for the November election. Here is the Fulton County absentee ballot information page.
Voting information
Where do I vote? Easy lookup of your personal voting site from Georgia My Voter
AJC election results will exclude number of precincts counted. Learn why
How to follow AJC election updates
Deadlines for voter registration
- Oct. 4 is the registration deadline for the Nov. 2 general election.