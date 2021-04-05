Race for Atlanta City Hall: Attorney Sharon A. Gay sets up run for mayor

During a recent interview with Frank Ski on station R&B Kiss 104.1, Bottoms said she’s going to “continue to to do right by the people of Atlanta” instead of focusing on the competition for her office.

“I’ll put up my record against anybody any day of the week and we’ll let the voters of Atlanta decide,” Bottoms said.

Moore, who has served with Bottoms together on the City Council for eight years, says crime would be her top priority as mayor. While some argue the Bottoms administration can take more aggressive steps to combat crime, the mayor attributes the spike to the coronavirus pandemic, calling gun violence and aggravated assaults “a COVID crime wave.”

“When the city has urgent issues of crime, roads, homelessness, service delivery and the fabric of our quality of life in our city, then I think it’s expected that the Mayor would attract challengers,” Moore said. “I’m known for addressing issues, openness, willingness to listen, and commitment to ethics and accountability. That’s what I bring to the table.”

A spokesman for the mayor’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Gay’s filing Monday.

Formal qualifying for the mayor’s race happens later this year. If no single candidate receives at least 50% plus one vote, then the race for mayor will continue in a General Run-off Election on Nov. 30.