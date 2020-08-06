Week in Review: Metro Atlanta school, government and COVID-19 (Aug. 7)

• The Cherokee County Tax Commissioner’s office will be closed through Monday, Aug. 10, because an employee who worked at its two locations tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Monday.

• The Cherokee County School District has had several cases since starting the school year. On its second day, staff shut down a second-grade classroom at Sixes Elementary School in Canton after a student tested positive. The teacher and 20 other students must quarantine for two weeks.

• Then on Wednesday night, Cherokee Schools announced that a first-grade student at Hasty Elementary School Fine Arts Academy tested positive for COVID-19, which has put three children, the teacher and seven students from the after-school program in quarantine for two weeks. An eighth-grader at Dean Rusk Middle School tested positive, forcing 15 students to quarantine for two weeks. At R.M. Moore Elementary School STEM Academy, a kindergarten teacher had been working at school without symptoms on Monday but started showing symptoms after school that day. The teacher has not been confirmed to have the virus — but based on the teacher’s contact with a family member who since has tested positive, her class must quarantine for two weeks.

Parents walk their children to the entrance of Woodstock Elementary School on the first day of school on August 3, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Cobb County

• Cobb County School District on Tuesday released a phased approach for students and teachers to return to the classroom after the 2020-21 school year begins Aug. 17.

• That same day, Marietta City Schools announced that five of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

DeKalb County

• The central office of the DeKalb County tax commissioner is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The facility on Memorial Drive near Decatur will be deep-cleaned. All other employees will be tested and remain on self-quarantine until results are received, Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson said in a news release.

Fulton County

• Fulton County government shut down two tax offices, the Government Center (141 Pryor St. SW in Atlanta) and Greenbriar Mall (2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW, suite 106), “until further notice” because of the increased risk of spreading the virus.

• The revenue and permitting office at Sandy Springs City Hall is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Residents can continue to conduct business online, said city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

Gwinnett County

• On Sunday, Gwinnett County Public Schools — the largest school district in the state — reported that about 260 employees had tested positive for the coronavirus or are quarantining because of possible exposure as they prepare for the new school year. Teachers began in-person pre-planning last Wednesday at the 141 facilities throughout the county. And by the next day, the roughly 260 employees had been excluded from work due to a positive case or contact with a case.

• Gwinnett County Schools then announced Tuesday that it plans to start phasing-in face-to-face instruction on Aug. 26, with the goal being to have all students who choose in-person instruction back in classrooms by Sept. 9.

Paulding County

• A student tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of classes on Monday. Students in “close contact” to the student are quarantining for two weeks.