Cherokee reports COVID-19 cases in three more schools

Dean Rusk Middle School

An eighth-grade student who attended class on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted, and all affected students’ parents were notified to pick up their children early Wednesday. Due to this exposure, 15 students must quarantine for two weeks; this exposure does not require the closure of any classes or any staff to quarantine. The affected students will receive instruction while under quarantine through the Canvas learning management system.

The student showed no symptoms during school on Monday; when the symptoms began after school, the student’s parents sought medical assistance and testing that resulted in the positive diagnosis. The student did not come to school on Tuesday or Wednesday; CCSD received confirmation of the positive diagnosis Wednesday.

R.M. Moore Elementary School STEM Academy

A kindergarten teacher had been working at school without symptoms; she began showing symptoms after school on Monday. The teacher did not come to school on Tuesday or Wednesday and sought medical assistance and testing.

Although CCSD has not received confirmation of a positive diagnosis, the Department of Public Health has advised, based on the teacher’s contact with a family member who since has tested positive, her class must quarantine for two weeks. Contact tracing was conducted at the school; all affected staff and students’ parents were notified on Tuesday night of a possible exposure, and were required to keep their children home from school Wednesay.

No parents reported their children showing symptoms, nor have any other staff at the school. Due to this exposure, the affected classroom will be temporarily closed, and the teacher, paraprofessional and 16 students in the class must quarantine for two weeks. Arrangements are being made to continue to provide educational services to the students. The classroom was being deep-cleaned Wednesday.