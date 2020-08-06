DeKalb tax office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The central office of the DeKalb County tax commissioner is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility on Memorial Drive near Decatur will be deep-cleaned and all other employees will be tested and remain on self-quarantine until results are received, Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson said in a news release.
“My thoughts and prayers are with our employee and their family as we hope for a full recovery,” Johnson said.
Residents needing service are asked to visit kiosks at local Kroger stores for tag renewals or eservices.drives.ga.gov for more online options. Those desiring in-person service should visit the office’s other locations at South DeKalb Mall and in Brookhaven — the latter of which has reopened after temporarily closing last month when another employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Memorial Drive employee who tested positive on Tuesday had left work after feeling ill, Johnson said.
He said employees’ temperatures are checked on-site and that all tag office workers and customers are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“While we hope to reopen by Monday, we have to wait until our employees are tested and cleared before we can commit to welcoming staff and customers back to our central office,” Johnson said.