GHSA cancels football scrimmages, postpones cheer, one-act plays

FILE - A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)
Credit: LM Otero

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

The Georgia High School Association canceled preseason football scrimmage games Thursday but left alone the regular-season schedule, which remain set to begin the week of Sept. 4.

Scrimmage football games typically are allowed between schools up to two weeks before their first games. They would have been played the weeks of Aug. 21 and Aug. 28.

The GHSA also moved competitive cheerleading to winter and one-act play tentatively to spring.

GHSA executive director Robin Hines made the announcements in an email to member schools and the board of trustees around noon. They came after his weekly Wednesday meeting with the GHSA’s sports -medicine advisory council and address concerns expressed last week from Georgia Department of Health chairman Dr. Kathleen Toomey, who specifically cited football, cheerleading, chorus and band as higher-risk school activities.

The GHSA does not manage chorus or band, but one-act play sometimes involves singers and a chorus.

Competitive cheer and one-act play are typically fall sports. The GHSA’s new tentative start date for competitive cheerleading competitions is now Nov. 21 with finals Feb. 26-27 instead of late November. Cheer teams may continue to practice.

Specific dates for one-act play were not announced.

Hines’ memo cited concerns over football ‘‘due to high risk and physical contact,’' cheerleading ‘‘due to high risk of indoor packed arena(s), which do not allow for social distancing’' and one-act play ‘‘due to risk of indoor venues and aerosol spray from projection and singers.‘'

The fall sports of cross country and fastpitch softball remain on schedule, and their first competitions were allowed this week.

