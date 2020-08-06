GHSA cancels football scrimmages, postpones cheer, one-act plays

Competitive cheer and one-act play are typically fall sports. The GHSA’s new tentative start date for competitive cheerleading competitions is now Nov. 21 with finals Feb. 26-27 instead of late November. Cheer teams may continue to practice.

Specific dates for one-act play were not announced.

Hines’ memo cited concerns over football ‘‘due to high risk and physical contact,’' cheerleading ‘‘due to high risk of indoor packed arena(s), which do not allow for social distancing’' and one-act play ‘‘due to risk of indoor venues and aerosol spray from projection and singers.‘'

The fall sports of cross country and fastpitch softball remain on schedule, and their first competitions were allowed this week.