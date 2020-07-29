Fulton closes two tax offices ‘until further notice’ due to COVID-19

Fulton County has closed two of its tax offices “until further notice” because of increased COVID-19 cases.
The Fulton County Government Center (141 Pryor St. SW in Atlanta) and Greenbriar Mall (2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW, suite 106) closed Monday, according to a county press release.
The county has returned to the first phase of its opening protocol, which means stricter rules of what can and can’t open. As of Wednesday, data showed that Fulton had totaled more than 15,800 cases, with 5,200 of those being reported in the last 14 days.
The county said Tax Commissioner Arthur Ferdinand plans to add extra resources at three tax centers during the closures Customer Service Center, 11575 Maxwell Road, suite 100 in Alpharetta; North Fulton Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road NE in Sandy Springs; South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, suite 114 Atlanta.
The tag offices opened to large lines in mid-June after being closed for months. In fact, a single day during mid-June drew more transactions than five days of business in March.
County officials prefer taxpayers pay online or use kiosks located all over the county. Property tax bills for 2020 are not yet available.
Some things to know, car buyers who purchased vehicles from individuals have 30 days to get their title finalized and the Atlanta Solid Waste payments are due Aug. 31.
Also, the customer service kiosk at the Pryor Street location will stay open for tag renewals.
Credit: REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA J
Here are the 10 open kiosk locations:
• Fulton County Government Center
141 Pryor St. SW in Atlanta, Ga. 30303
• North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Road NE in Sandy Springs, Ga. 30350
• South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park, Ga. 30349
• Fulton County Customer Service Center at Maxwell Road
11575 Maxwell Road, Alpharetta, Ga. 30022
• Kroger, 2685 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta in Ga. 30315
• Kroger, 227 Sandy Springs Place in Sandy Springs, Ga. 30328
• Kroger, 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30305
• Kroger, 800 Glenwood Avenue SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316
• Kroger, 725 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30306
• Kroger, 10945 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta, Ga. 30022