Fulton closes two tax offices ‘until further notice’ due to COVID-19

County officials prefer taxpayers pay online or use kiosks located all over the county. Property tax bills for 2020 are not yet available.

Some things to know, car buyers who purchased vehicles from individuals have 30 days to get their title finalized and the Atlanta Solid Waste payments are due Aug. 31.

Also, the customer service kiosk at the Pryor Street location will stay open for tag renewals.

The Fulton County Government Center was sporadically bustling in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, June 29, 2020. All visitors and employees entering the Fulton County Government Center were told to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and they had their temperature checked before entering the building in an attempt to decrease the spread of COVID-19. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Credit: REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA J Credit: REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA J

Here are the 10 open kiosk locations:

• Fulton County Government Center

141 Pryor St. SW in Atlanta, Ga. 30303

• North Fulton Service Center

7741 Roswell Road NE in Sandy Springs, Ga. 30350

• South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park, Ga. 30349

• Fulton County Customer Service Center at Maxwell Road

11575 Maxwell Road, Alpharetta, Ga. 30022

• Kroger, 2685 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta in Ga. 30315

• Kroger, 227 Sandy Springs Place in Sandy Springs, Ga. 30328

• Kroger, 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30305

• Kroger, 800 Glenwood Avenue SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316

• Kroger, 725 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30306

• Kroger, 10945 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta, Ga. 30022