Five Marietta schools employees test positive for COVID-19

Marietta City Schools, which has about 8,900 students and 1,400 employees, started the new school year with virtual learning. Brock said 800 educators have been given the option to teach remotely from home or at their schools.

“We believe that the decision to teach from home or the classroom should be made by our staff, and we respect that they know what is best for themselves, their families, and their personal circumstances,” she said.

The system closed its doors March 16 and completed the 2019-20 school year with remote learning. Unlike the spring when the district relaxed grading policies, Brock said the system will be assessing student grades and evaluating their attendance and class participation.

RELATED | Marietta schools to buy 100 Wi-Fi hot spots for students

Brock said the system is working each day to determine when it will be able to bring students back for in-person lessons.

“This is on our minds and in our hearts and though we will continue to follow the guidance and recommendations of health and science professionals, we also will explore every possible solution to bringing our teachers and students together,” she said.

Like Cobb County News Now on Facebook | Follow on Twitter