COVID-19 case closes Sandy Springs office

The revenue and permitting office at Sandy Springs City Hall is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Residents can continue to conduct business online, said city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.
The office manages business and alcohol licenses, monthly tax payments and planning and zoning permit payments.
Employees who work in the revenue and permitting area will quarantine and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are being followed to clean and sanitize the area, Kraun said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Georgia has reported more than 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In July, Sandy Springs halted plans to return to full operations as the number of positive cases for COVID-19 increased. City Council and Planning Commission meetings continue to be held remotely.
Most city staff alternate days working in the office and teleworking from home, Kraun said.
Many residents have urged city officials to issue a mask mandate. The city recently approved a resolution in support of people wearing face masks in public but stopped short of a mandate.
Kraun said starting this week the city will try to raise the awareness of younger people who live in apartment communities by putting up posters in a campaign that encourages everyone to wear face masks.
“We’re trying to do what we can,” Kraun said. “We want to make sure they know (of the campaign to wear masks). We want them to participate as well.”