COVID-19 case closes Sandy Springs office

In July, Sandy Springs halted plans to return to full operations as the number of positive cases for COVID-19 increased. City Council and Planning Commission meetings continue to be held remotely.

Most city staff alternate days working in the office and teleworking from home, Kraun said.

Many residents have urged city officials to issue a mask mandate. The city recently approved a resolution in support of people wearing face masks in public but stopped short of a mandate.

Kraun said starting this week the city will try to raise the awareness of younger people who live in apartment communities by putting up posters in a campaign that encourages everyone to wear face masks.

“We’re trying to do what we can,” Kraun said. “We want to make sure they know (of the campaign to wear masks). We want them to participate as well.”