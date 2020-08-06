Coronavirus shuts Cherokee County tax offices

The Cherokee County Tax Commissioner’s office will be closed through Monday, Aug. 10, after an employee who worked at its two locations tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Monday.
The closure affects the Tax Commissioner's main office at 2780 Marietta Highway, Canton, and the Woodstock Annex Office at 155 Towne Lake Parkway. Per guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the buildings must be closed and thoroughly sanitized, and all employees must quarantine for 14 days.
“We received news Saturday that the employee’s COVID-19 test was positive, and we have another employee who also has been tested and is likely positive,” said Tax Commissioner Sonya Little. “We are doing our best to accommodate the public’s needs while working remotely.”
Tag renewals can be done at the kiosks at the Kroger stores at 2295 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock, and 6766 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton, or online at https://eservices.drives.ga.gov. Information: https://bit.ly/3i6yGN9