Coronavirus shuts Cherokee County tax offices

The closure affects the Tax Commissioner's main office at 2780 Marietta Highway, Canton, and the Woodstock Annex Office at 155 Towne Lake Parkway. Per guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the buildings must be closed and thoroughly sanitized, and all employees must quarantine for 14 days.

“We received news Saturday that the employee’s COVID-19 test was positive, and we have another employee who also has been tested and is likely positive,” said Tax Commissioner Sonya Little. “We are doing our best to accommodate the public’s needs while working remotely.”