Cherokee quarantines second-grade class after student tests positive for COVID-19

“We are still not sure what the best ways to open different schools are,” said Wong, speaking at a recent Duke media briefing on how to safely reopen schools. “This is going to be an opportunity for us to learn and to course correct as we go because we are probably not going to get it right out of the gate…this is the first time we ever tried to do something at this scale across the country. "

More than three-quarters of Cherokee County’s 42,000 students returned to classes Monday, while 23% choose the district’s Digital Learning option in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a decision criticized by some parents and teachers, Cherokee is not requiring students to wear masks, although staff must. “Teachers and staff are required to wear masks whenever they can’t social distance; students are strongly encouraged and recommended to do the same,” said Jacoby. “We provided all teachers with two reusable masks and, if requested, we’re also providing them with plastic face shields; we provided students with two reusable masks as well.”

In a letter to the parents, Sixes principal Ashley Kennerly wrote, “We continue to encourage all parents to temperature scan and monitor students closely for any sign of potential illness. Students should remain at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues.”

These two-week quarantines can challenge working parents who, Wong said, are wondering, “Can I take off the next two weeks from work to watch my child as they’re quarantining at home? If not, can I find a caregiver, a babysitter, a nanny, a grandparent who’d be willing to watch my COVID-19 exposed child?”

“In many ways, these unpredictable two-week quarantines for individual children or classes because of exposure to COVID-19 at school can sometimes cause more chaos for families than what we saw with the blanket closures back in the spring where all of us who were working parents were mostly in the same boat trying to juggle our personal and professional obligations,” said Wong.

Her advice to parents; Prepare for inevitable disruptions as teachers, staff and students unknowingly come to school with COVID-19.