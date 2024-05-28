TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Warm with ‘wall-to-wall sunshine’

This evening and overnight, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop into the low 60s overnight.

We’ll get a repeat of the dry, warm conditions on Wednesday and through the end of the week.

The weekend will bring a slight chance of rain, with the best opportunity coming on Sunday at 40%. Some showers are expected early in the day that will turn into scattered storms as the day goes on.

Highs will stay in the low 80s for the foreseeable future, which is about average for this time of year.

