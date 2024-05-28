TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Warm with ‘wall-to-wall sunshine’

After scattered storms over the holiday weekend, it’s going to be a warm and dry Tuesday in metro Atlanta.
Highs today will climb into the upper 80s after a cooler start in the upper 60s, and “we are expecting to see wall-to-wall sunshine,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
“It will be a warm day but lower humidity, so it’s not going to feel as steamy as it has been,” she added. And while “we’re going to see abundant sunshine, we’re also going to see a few high clouds in the mix.”
This evening and overnight, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop into the low 60s overnight.
We’ll get a repeat of the dry, warm conditions on Wednesday and through the end of the week.
The weekend will bring a slight chance of rain, with the best opportunity coming on Sunday at 40%. Some showers are expected early in the day that will turn into scattered storms as the day goes on.
Highs will stay in the low 80s for the foreseeable future, which is about average for this time of year.
