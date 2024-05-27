Atlanta Weather

Storms cause power outages throughout metro Atlanta, delays at airport

Severe weather was affecting metro Atlanta and North Georgia on Monday morning, May 27, 2024. (Photo: Channel 2 Action News)

By
1 hour ago

Strong storms Monday morning have caused power outages throughout metro Atlanta and even caused a full ground stop at Hartfield-Jackson International Airport.

Channel 2 Action meteorologist Eboni Deon said storms are expected throughout most of the morning and another round later in the day.

“Early on, we’ll see the storms approach North Georgia and then eventually make their way down to metro Atlanta,” Deon said.

The National Weather Service have issued a severe thunderstorm watch throughout Middle Georgia into South Carolina until 2 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop on all flights for about two hours Monday after severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the area, before issuing a departure delay warning of about 30 minutes for flights.

The ground stop delayed hundreds of flights as the airport experiences a record number of passengers during Memorial Day weekend.

GreyStone Power Corp. reported at least 4,000 customers without power in Fulton County. Georgia Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 25,000 customers across the state being affected by power outages, primarily in north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Georgia Power is reporting power outages throughout northwest Georgia into metro Atlanta affecting hundreds of customers. No timeframe have been provided regarding possibly power being restored.

Georgia Power Outage Map -- Use this link if map is not visible above

EMC Power Outage Maps -- for customers outside of Georgia Power Co. areas

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

