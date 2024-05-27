Storms cause power outages throughout metro Atlanta, delays at airport

The National Weather Service have issued a severe thunderstorm watch throughout Middle Georgia into South Carolina until 2 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Georgia and South Carolina until 2 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/JSHcBQPgXO — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) May 27, 2024

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop on all flights for about two hours Monday after severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the area, before issuing a departure delay warning of about 30 minutes for flights.

The ground stop delayed hundreds of flights as the airport experiences a record number of passengers during Memorial Day weekend.

GreyStone Power Corp. reported at least 4,000 customers without power in Fulton County. Georgia Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 25,000 customers across the state being affected by power outages, primarily in north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Georgia Power is reporting power outages throughout northwest Georgia into metro Atlanta affecting hundreds of customers. No timeframe have been provided regarding possibly power being restored.

• Georgia Power Outage Map -- Use this link if map is not visible above

• EMC Power Outage Maps -- for customers outside of Georgia Power Co. areas