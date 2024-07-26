Outdoor jazz concert to pay tribute to the former Dante’s Down the Hatch

Jazz Matters, a nonprofit dedicated to keeping live jazz alive in Atlanta, will remember music performed at the former Dante’s Down the Hatch during a concert at Wren’s Nest on Friday.

Dante’s Down the Hatch was a jazz club restaurant in Buckhead and Underground Atlanta that drew crowds six nights per week for 43 years, before closing in 2013.

Bassist and Jazz Matters co-founder Edwin Williams performed with The John Roberston Trio at Dante’s for 23 years. Williams is among the performers at Friday’s outdoor concert which also includes singer Tony Hightower.