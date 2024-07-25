Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocking all lanes of I-20 East in Cobb
Metro Atlanta

THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Still stormy, just not as much rain in store

By
0 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta can expect more rain on Thursday, just not as much as the past few days.

A few light showers are already falling north of the metro area. Closer to the city, we should see rain arrive closer to the late morning hours.

“Still scattered storms this afternoon, I just don’t think it’s going to cover all of North Georgia like we’ve seen over the last couple of days,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Some areas could even see some sunshine that will help dry things out. It’ll also help raise temperatures a bit. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s.

Similar conditions will repeat on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy then, and there will be a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Temps will be in the upper 80s again, too.

Already this month, we’ve seen about eight inches of rain. That is nearly double the amount of rainfall that we saw for both May and June.

“It’s been an incredibly wet July, and that’s going to go a long way to ease (drought conditions),” Monahan said.

Much of the northern half of the state has been under moderate to severe drought conditions for the past several weeks, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

