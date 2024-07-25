THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Still stormy, just not as much rain in store

Some areas could even see some sunshine that will help dry things out. It’ll also help raise temperatures a bit. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s.

Similar conditions will repeat on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy then, and there will be a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Temps will be in the upper 80s again, too.

Already this month, we’ve seen about eight inches of rain. That is nearly double the amount of rainfall that we saw for both May and June.

“It’s been an incredibly wet July, and that’s going to go a long way to ease (drought conditions),” Monahan said.

Much of the northern half of the state has been under moderate to severe drought conditions for the past several weeks, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

