WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Back-to-back afternoon storms with heavy downpours

Metro Atlanta is under a moderate flood threat with more rain coming as back-to-back storms roll through the area Wednesday afternoon.
Wind and heavy rain already led to major flash flooding and downed trees in some areas on Tuesday. In Cobb County, for example, nearly 20 people were forced out of their flooded homes as water collected at the end of a cul-de-sac near Smyrna.
Today, “an additional one to two inches or more is possible in some of these training thunderstorms” starting this afternoon, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
“Think of a train going down the tracks,” he explained. “You just keep seeing those cars going by one after the other across the tracks, and that’s what happens with these storms. They just keep moving over the same spots.”
That could spell disaster for those already affected by Tuesday’s storms.
Credit: WSBTV Videos
“The water rushed into the house,” Robin Daughterr told Channel 2 Action News of the flooding in the Cooper’s Creek neighborhood. “All my furniture, everything was ruined.”
Cobb County Emergency Services had to use rafts to rescue people from their flooded homes.
“Our Squad 7 launched inflatable rafts. They were able to rescue 12 residents and bring them to high ground here,” department spokesperson Nick Danz said, adding that 19 residents had been displaced.
The heavy rain also led to flooding on I-285 East at Roswell Road in Fulton County, causing the interstate to close temporarily.
Elsewhere, cleanup is underway after several trees came down across the metro area, toppling powerlines and leaving many still without power Wednesday morning.
With already saturated soil, falling trees remain a threat today.
As for temperatures, highs across the region are again expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s. That’s below the average 90-degree high for this time of year and starkly contrasts the rest of the world, which saw the hottest day on record Monday.
Locally, we can expect below-average temps and rainy conditions throughout the week. Monahan said the weekend would offer just a little reprieve from the rain. We can still expect to see storms then, they just won’t be as widespread.
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author