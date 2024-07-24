WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Back-to-back afternoon storms with heavy downpours

“Think of a train going down the tracks,” he explained. “You just keep seeing those cars going by one after the other across the tracks, and that’s what happens with these storms. They just keep moving over the same spots.”

That could spell disaster for those already affected by Tuesday’s storms.

Credit: WSBTV Videos Nearly 20 people forced out of their Cobb County homes because of flash flooding

“The water rushed into the house,” Robin Daughterr told Channel 2 Action News of the flooding in the Cooper’s Creek neighborhood. “All my furniture, everything was ruined.”

Cobb County Emergency Services had to use rafts to rescue people from their flooded homes.

Water rescues, flash flooding in Cobb. I’m tracking the storms live on Channel 2. @CandaceMcCowan2 will be reporting on WSB Tonight at 11pm pic.twitter.com/o882zaS8JF — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) July 24, 2024

“Our Squad 7 launched inflatable rafts. They were able to rescue 12 residents and bring them to high ground here,” department spokesperson Nick Danz said, adding that 19 residents had been displaced.

The heavy rain also led to flooding on I-285 East at Roswell Road in Fulton County, causing the interstate to close temporarily.

How the flooding looked that shut down 285 eastbound earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/VFNXmLPq9I — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) July 24, 2024

Elsewhere, cleanup is underway after several trees came down across the metro area, toppling powerlines and leaving many still without power Wednesday morning.

With already saturated soil, falling trees remain a threat today.

As for temperatures, highs across the region are again expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s. That’s below the average 90-degree high for this time of year and starkly contrasts the rest of the world, which saw the hottest day on record Monday.

Explore Monday breaks the record for the hottest ever day on Earth

Locally, we can expect below-average temps and rainy conditions throughout the week. Monahan said the weekend would offer just a little reprieve from the rain. We can still expect to see storms then, they just won’t be as widespread.

☔️Ready for more rain? We'll stay in a wet pattern over the next several days, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.



📉Temperatures will also remain mainly a bit below normal with highs in the 80s in north Georgia and low 90s in central GA. #gawx pic.twitter.com/K5cZlDu9bx — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) July 22, 2024