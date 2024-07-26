FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Potential for more showers and storms through weekend

More showers and storms are possible in metro Atlanta on Friday, but not everyone will see them.
After several days of widespread rainfall, today’s rain chance is down to just 30% for off-and-on showers.
“This is really contained to our eastern counties,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “It dies down later on tonight with more clouds increasing.”
The clouds will help keep temperatures slightly below average. The high today will top out in the upper 80s.
Overnight, a cold front will usher in drier air. High temps will dip into the mid 80s, and “we’re still going to be watching for some scattered showers and storms, it’s just not going to be quite as widespread as what we saw earlier on in the week,” Kramlich said.
Any rain that does develop will arrive in the afternoon and dissipate by the evening.
Similar conditions will repeat on Sunday.
“It’s your typical summertime pattern is what we’re expecting for the next few days,” Kramlich said.
