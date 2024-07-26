FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Potential for more showers and storms through weekend

The clouds will help keep temperatures slightly below average. The high today will top out in the upper 80s.

Overnight, a cold front will usher in drier air. High temps will dip into the mid 80s, and “we’re still going to be watching for some scattered showers and storms, it’s just not going to be quite as widespread as what we saw earlier on in the week,” Kramlich said.

Any rain that does develop will arrive in the afternoon and dissipate by the evening.

Similar conditions will repeat on Sunday.

“It’s your typical summertime pattern is what we’re expecting for the next few days,” Kramlich said.