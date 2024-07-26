Metro Atlanta

Atlanta HR Commissioner fired for abuses of power

Tarlesha Smith was placed on administrative leave in May after an OIG report accused her of misconduct
Tarlesha Smith will serve as the Commissioner of the Department of Human Resources for the city of Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (City of Atlanta)
15 minutes ago

Atlanta’s head of human resources has been fired after abusing her power by “encouraging preferential treatment” of her daughter while an employee at City Hall and retaliating against her daughter’s supervisor when they raised concerns.

Tarlesha Smith — who was appointed by Mayor Andre Dickens in 2022 — was under investigation by the city’s law department after a report released in May by the Office of Inspector General accused her of misconduct.

The report alleged that Smith created a compliance analyst position within the Office of the City Solicitor for her daughter, Bridget Smith, before the position was publicly advertised and despite not having interviewed for the role. The job came with a nearly $52,000 annual salary.

The investigation further found that Smith retaliated against a supervisor who raised concerns about the daughter’s hiring, qualifications and work ethic.

After the report was released, the city’s law office launched its own independent investigation into the findings.

In a letter to City Council members on Thursday, the city’s Chief Operating Officer LaChandra Burks said that the law department confirmed Smith had abused her power during her daughter’s hiring process and while working as a compliance analyst in the Office of the City Solicitor.

The second investigation also found that Smith had taken “adverse action” against her daughter’s direct supervisor, Office of the City Solicitor Director Jennifer Johnson, after she voiced concerns about Bridget Smith’s work ethic.

“We take allegations of wrongdoing very seriously, especially if it involves a leader of the organization,” Burks wrote.

Smith was previously on administrative leave during the probe, but has been fired “effective immediately,” according to the letter.

The mayor’s office did not provide further details on Smith’s termination but a spokesperson said that Calvin Blackburn, Esq. will serve as interim human resources commissioner while a national search is conducted to fill the position.

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

