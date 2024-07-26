Atlanta HR Commissioner fired for abuses of power

The investigation further found that Smith retaliated against a supervisor who raised concerns about the daughter’s hiring, qualifications and work ethic.

After the report was released, the city’s law office launched its own independent investigation into the findings.

In a letter to City Council members on Thursday, the city’s Chief Operating Officer LaChandra Burks said that the law department confirmed Smith had abused her power during her daughter’s hiring process and while working as a compliance analyst in the Office of the City Solicitor.

The second investigation also found that Smith had taken “adverse action” against her daughter’s direct supervisor, Office of the City Solicitor Director Jennifer Johnson, after she voiced concerns about Bridget Smith’s work ethic.

“We take allegations of wrongdoing very seriously, especially if it involves a leader of the organization,” Burks wrote.

Smith was previously on administrative leave during the probe, but has been fired “effective immediately,” according to the letter.

The mayor’s office did not provide further details on Smith’s termination but a spokesperson said that Calvin Blackburn, Esq. will serve as interim human resources commissioner while a national search is conducted to fill the position.