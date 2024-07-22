MONDAY’S WEATHER | Temps staying in the 80s with more rain ahead

Metro Atlanta is getting more rain this week, but it won’t be a complete washout.
There will be more clouds around than sunshine, though, which will help keep high temps in the mid 80s. That’s below the average 90-degree high for this time of year.
“We have had a weather overhaul, a complete weather pattern change over the last couple of weeks,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Remember earlier this summer, the story was that’ heat dome’ with day after day of temperatures baking in the 90s to almost 100 degrees.”
The dry air kept all of the tropical moisture down to the south, pushing along drought conditions across the state.
“That pattern has changed,” Monahan said. “The heat dome has broken down, and we’ve got Gulf moisture lifting toward North Georgia.”
Already, the metro area has seen up to three inches of rain in some locations. And we could see another one to three inches this week. That is a good sign as much of the upper half of the state is still under moderate to severe drought conditions.
Scattered showers and storms are staying in the forecast all week, with the majority of downpours coming between Wednesday and Friday.
Rainfall is still expected over the weekend, but not as much. Sunday’s projection is for a few isolated storms.
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author