MONDAY’S WEATHER | Temps staying in the 80s with more rain ahead

The dry air kept all of the tropical moisture down to the south, pushing along drought conditions across the state.

“That pattern has changed,” Monahan said. “The heat dome has broken down, and we’ve got Gulf moisture lifting toward North Georgia.”

Already, the metro area has seen up to three inches of rain in some locations. And we could see another one to three inches this week. That is a good sign as much of the upper half of the state is still under moderate to severe drought conditions.

Scattered showers and storms are staying in the forecast all week, with the majority of downpours coming between Wednesday and Friday.

Rainfall is still expected over the weekend, but not as much. Sunday’s projection is for a few isolated storms.