Take a look: New Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Atlanta

The statue was designed by artist Kathy Fincher, who co-sculptured it with Stan Mullins, and it was inspired directly by the King’s last speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,”

A large crowd turned out for the afternoon unveiling, which followed a peace walk and the presentation of the first recipients of the World Peace Revival Legacy Award. Former Atlanta mayor and U.N. ambassador Andrew Young — who was at King’s side after he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968 — presented the awards.