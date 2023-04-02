X

Take a look: New Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

As part of this year’s solemn 55th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, a new statue was unveiled Saturday in a Vine City park within walking distance of the Atlanta native and civil rights icon’s old family home on Sunset Avenue.

The statue was designed by artist Kathy Fincher, who co-sculptured it with Stan Mullins, and it was inspired directly by the King’s last speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,”

A large crowd turned out for the afternoon unveiling, which followed a peace walk and the presentation of the first recipients of the World Peace Revival Legacy Award. Former Atlanta mayor and U.N. ambassador Andrew Young — who was at King’s side after he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968 — presented the awards.

Bernice King, King’s daughter and CEO of the King Center, also spoke at the event, along with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Atlanta’s latest King statue, which is at least the fourth in the city, is located in the middle of Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park, standing 8 feet 3 inches and resting on a 6-foot high pedestal.

» Read more on the creation of the new statue.

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

