Take a look: New Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Atlanta

As part of this year’s solemn 55th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, a new statue was unveiled Saturday in a Vine City park within walking distance of the Atlanta native and civil rights icon’s old family home on Sunset Avenue.
The statue was designed by artist Kathy Fincher, who co-sculptured it with Stan Mullins, and it was inspired directly by the King’s last speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,”
A large crowd turned out for the afternoon unveiling, which followed a peace walk and the presentation of the first recipients of the World Peace Revival Legacy Award. Former Atlanta mayor and U.N. ambassador Andrew Young — who was at King’s side after he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968 — presented the awards.
Bernice King, King’s daughter and CEO of the King Center, also spoke at the event, along with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.
Atlanta’s latest King statue, which is at least the fourth in the city, is located in the middle of Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park, standing 8 feet 3 inches and resting on a 6-foot high pedestal.
