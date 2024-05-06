Summertime pattern with sun, scattered showers

Expect a mix of sun and showers in metro Atlanta on Monday.

“A summertime pattern, you get some sunshine, you get some storms — kind of a very June-like pattern out there across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Morning temperatures are in the 60s. By this afternoon, temps climb into the mid 80s for highs.

Across the metro, a few pop-up showers are moving their way through.

“Most of the day will be dry, but a couple of hours will have some showers and downpours around,” Monahan said.

Morning showers will clear out by mid to late morning, making way for a partly cloudy afternoon with some cooling downpours starting to filter in as the day wears on.

Tuesday will stay mostly dry, but “starting Wednesday morning through Thursday into early Friday, we’re going to get a period where some strong and gusty thunderstorms are possible,” Monahan said.

Severe storms could develop on Wednesday into Thursday, with the main concern being for damaging wind gusts, he said.

High temps stay in the mid to upper 80s for the first half of the week. In fact, Wednesday could see a high at or just below 90 degrees. That’s well above average for this time of year. We’ll see a return to more seasonable temperatures starting Friday, with highs dipping back into the mid 70s.

