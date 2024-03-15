Roswell updates code to block illegal massage spas, human trafficking

“We will continue to eradicate illegal and illicit activities here in Roswell,” City Administrator Randy Knighton said.

In recent months, Roswell police have closed numerous massage businesses that officials say were operating illegally. And separately, the police department has been working with other law enforcement agencies in an ongoing investigation into a human trafficking network in north Fulton. The investigation led to three arrests last year including the rescue of 20 victims in Roswell and other local cities last September.

Roswell police, Mayor Kurt Wilson and Council as well as staff across the city administration worked with the owners of legal massage spas on the language of the new ordinances, city officials said.

“Obviously this issue is one of public safety and quality of life but it’s also a very real human issue,” Knighton said. “... For those of you who operate illegally, our efforts will continue.”

During a recent meeting, City Council denied an appeal for a massage establishment license at Enjoy Massage on Holcomb Bridge Road. The business was cited several times by the police and fire departments for violations such as a back door that was welded shut, the police chief said. It was closed in January for not rectifying the issues.

Councilwoman Lee Hills said she and fellow councilmembers frequently hear from residents who are worried about the criminal activity at illegal spas.

“I can’t wait for the day that I’m standing up here putting people in jail that are actually supporting these businesses,” Hills said. “I want their names in the blotter. I want the business owners’ names in the blotter.

“I’ve heard rumors of people being stuffed in walls here in Roswell — to hide them. I’m just saying it’s a serious, serious problem.”