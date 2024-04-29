MONDAY’S WEATHER | Warm and dry start to the week

BreakingNews
Metro Atlanta is staying warm and dry on Monday.

“Short sleeves and shorts today, gonna be a nice warm afternoon,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “You’ll need the sunglasses; tomorrow we’ll need the umbrella, but today we will not.”

Morning temperatures are in the low 60s, and by the afternoon we’ll be around 80 degrees. That’s just a bit above the average 77-degree high for this time of year.

We’ll be under partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, but a few more clouds will filter in closer to nightfall, Monahan said.

“That’s what’s going to bring us that slight chance for some showers overnight, some showers tomorrow and some isolated storms as well,” he said.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.

Things should dry out for Wednesday and Thursday, but temps are expected to climb even higher. In fact, Thursday may bring highs near 90 degrees.

Temperatures take a dip back to the low 80s on Friday and into the weekend, with scattered storms possible through Sunday.

