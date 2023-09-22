Police rescue 100 human trafficking victims, arrest 3 suspects

Roswell Police arrested three people who are allegedly “high level” management of a human trafficking network operating at multiple massage parlors in north Fulton and other parts of metro Atlanta.

More than 100 women believed to be human trafficking victims were rescued and are now with victim advocates and support services, said Officer Tim Lupo, Roswell police public information officer.

The arrests were made on Wednesday as Roswell police, with the assistance of officers in Sandy Springs and Alpharetta, served 10 search warrants. Six at massage parlors and four at residences, Lupo said.

Wei Cheng Huang, 56, of Johns Creek, Yan Lin, 41, of Johns Creek, Lin Chen, 36, of Rome were arrested and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and labor trafficking, a Roswell statement said.

Seventy officers served search warrants at six establishments: Alpha Massage, 11235 Alpharetta Highway; Ease Massage, 1085 Holcomb Bridge Road; Enjoy Massage, 1580 Holcomb Bridge Road; Iris Massage, 880 Holcomb Bridge Road; Barefoot Massage, 5920 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs; and Rose Massage, 2409 Piedmont Road in Atlanta.

Lupo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the police Special Investigations Section began looking more deeply into human trafficking and prostitution in Roswell a year ago. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, he said.

“This operation, one of the largest of its kind in the region, marks a significant milestone in our ongoing effort to combat human trafficking at the organizational level,” Roswell police chief James Conroy said in a statement. “The Roswell Police Department will continue to vigorously pursue those who exploit and victimize others in our community and beyond.”

Last year, Roswell City Council approved stronger regulations for massage parlors and spas with an amended city ordinance.

Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement that the police investigation and arrests is “a crucial step towards our goal of eliminating illicit activities within massage parlors and spas (and) halting human trafficking.”

