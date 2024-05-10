FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Rainy, isolated storms this morning; breezy, partly cloudy afternoon

Atlantans are braving the cool, rainy conditions as they cross West Peachtree Street in Midtown early Friday morning.

Metro Atlanta is continuing the rainy pattern Friday morning, but dryer conditions are on the way this afternoon and into Mother’s Day weekend.

Morning temperatures are in the upper 60s, and widespread rain is covering the metro area ahead of sunrise. A few areas are seeing some isolated thunderstorms, too.

“By 10 o’clock this morning, the rain from the early morning hours should be gone, pushed well down to our south,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “The sun will be coming out. Partly cloudy, breezy as we head through the early part of the afternoon.”

There will still be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon on the south side of the metro, but no severe weather is expected.

Behind the rainclouds, conditions will turn gusty with wind speeds up to 30 mph, which will usher in drier and cooler northern air for the weekend.

Saturday morning temps will be in the 40s and 50s, but things warm up by the afternoon with highs climbing into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll see a repeat on Mother’s Day, but it’ll be a bit warmer with highs topping out right around 80 degrees in the city.

