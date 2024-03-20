North Fulton charity to host pickleball tournament in Alpharetta

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the City of Alpharetta to offer a great opportunity for pickleball players of all levels to participate in a fun tournament at a wonderful facility while supporting vulnerable families ...” said Janet Dahlstrom, community events manager.

The entry fee for the tournament starts at $45. The charity is also seeking sponsors for the fundraiser. For more information contact Dahlstrom at jdahlstrom@nfcchelp.org and visit nfcchelp.org/pickleball.

North Fulton Community Charities supports thousands of residents every year who are in need of emergency financial assistance, food and clothing.

The charity serves 150 to 200 clients per day in 2023 and reported seeing a 95% increase in food pantry orders over the previous two years.