Metro Atlanta

North Fulton charity to host pickleball tournament in Alpharetta

North Fulton Community Charities is planning a Pickleball tournament in Alpharetta as an April fundraiser for the nonprofit. (Robert Hills/Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

North Fulton Community Charities is planning a Pickleball tournament in Alpharetta as an April fundraiser for the nonprofit. (Robert Hills/Dreamstime/TNS)
By
37 minutes ago

North Fulton Community Charities is planning a Pickleball tournament as an April fundraiser for the nonprofit.

The tournament of doubles and mixed doubles players will take place April 27-28 at North Park in Alpharetta.

Proceeds from the event will benefit families in need that the charity supports, a statement said. The nonprofit is partnering with the city of Alpharetta for the tournament.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the City of Alpharetta to offer a great opportunity for pickleball players of all levels to participate in a fun tournament at a wonderful facility while supporting vulnerable families ...” said Janet Dahlstrom, community events manager.

The entry fee for the tournament starts at $45. The charity is also seeking sponsors for the fundraiser. For more information contact Dahlstrom at jdahlstrom@nfcchelp.org and visit nfcchelp.org/pickleball.

North Fulton Community Charities supports thousands of residents every year who are in need of emergency financial assistance, food and clothing.

The charity serves 150 to 200 clients per day in 2023 and reported seeing a 95% increase in food pantry orders over the previous two years.

ExploreLarge pickleball, entertainment facility coming to Alpharetta

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Trump, others can appeal Fani Willis removal ruling, judge allows1h ago

Credit: Clarke County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING
UGA homicide suspect failed to notify ICE of his move to Georgia
2h ago

APS employee on leave for alleged “inappropriate relationship” with student
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Norfolk Southern replaces chief operating officer

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Norfolk Southern replaces chief operating officer

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: So Clemson wants out of the ACC, too
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta City Council approves $3 million for rapid housing
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Mild temps in store as ‘spring has sprung’
MARTA to hold open house on proposal to create Clayton County BRT
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains