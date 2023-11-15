Large pickleball, entertainment facility coming to Alpharetta

The six-acre site is currently undeveloped.

Alpharetta City Council approved a variance during a Monday meeting that will allow for parking between the freestanding steakhouse and Rock Mill Road.

Competitive Social Ventures, led by CEO Neal Freeman, has numerous restaurant, recreation and entertainment properties including Roaring Social located in the Hamilton Hotel in downtown Alpharetta, and Fairway Social in Georgia and Alabama.

Competitive Social Ventures will locate its headquarters in a 5,000 square-foot basement of the new Alpharetta Pickle and Social location.

The fast-growing sport of pickleball, which has commonly drawn players 55 and older, is becoming a favorite of younger people. According to 2023 data from Pickleheads.com, players age 18-34 make up 29% of the 36.5 million players in the U.S. The fastest growth in the game in 2021 was among players under 24-years-old according to Statisticser.

Competitive Social Ventures plans to open a Pickle and Social location in Buford on Dec. 7.