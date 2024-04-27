SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Back in the 80s as temperatures continue rising

The afternoon high will top off at 80 degrees, which is just slightly above the 77 degrees average for this time of year.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

The afternoon high will top off at 80 degrees, which is just slightly above the 77 degrees average for this time of year.
By
0 minutes ago

Temperatures are back in the 80s on Sunday, and it will only get warmer in metro Atlanta as the week progresses.

Morning lows will dip into the low 60s and skies will be partly cloudy. Metro Atlanta will rise into the low to mid-70s by around noon, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The afternoon high will top off at 80 degrees, which is just slightly above the average of 77 for this time of year. Most of the day will remain partly cloudy, with some hours having more clearance than others, Deon said.

“Our warm weather will take us right on into early next week,” Deon said Saturday.

Before rain returns by Tuesday, Monday will be mostly sunny, and highs will reach 83 degrees in the city. And even with the rain, Deon said temperatures will continue rising.

Isolated showers are anticipated Tuesday, when a high of 85 is also expected. The warmest days this week are looking to be Wednesday, with an expected high of 86, and Thursday, Deon said. Rain chances remain low, but stray showers are possible over those two warmer days.

Five-day forecast, April 28, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Attorney expresses concern over Georgia State Patrol being called to Emory

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cyberattack strikes Coffee County, the site of a 2021 election breach

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Credit: GOFUNDME

$100K raised for grip seriously injured on set of Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’
The Latest

Cloudy skies, warm weather throughout weekend
Flight academy develops Black youth into pilots
Manager of Atlanta-based ‘Cheetah Fund’ charged in $10M fraud scheme
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral