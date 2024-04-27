Back in the 80s as temperatures continue rising

Temperatures are back in the 80s on Sunday, and it will only get warmer in metro Atlanta as the week progresses.

Morning lows will dip into the low 60s and skies will be partly cloudy. Metro Atlanta will rise into the low to mid-70s by around noon, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The afternoon high will top off at 80 degrees, which is just slightly above the average of 77 for this time of year. Most of the day will remain partly cloudy, with some hours having more clearance than others, Deon said.