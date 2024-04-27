Back in the 80s as temperatures continue rising

Temperatures are back in the 80s on Sunday, and it will only get warmer in metro Atlanta as the week progresses.
Morning lows will dip into the low 60s and skies will be partly cloudy. Metro Atlanta will rise into the low to mid-70s by around noon, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
The afternoon high will top off at 80 degrees, which is just slightly above the average of 77 for this time of year. Most of the day will remain partly cloudy, with some hours having more clearance than others, Deon said.
“Our warm weather will take us right on into early next week,” Deon said Saturday.
Before rain returns by Tuesday, Monday will be mostly sunny, and highs will reach 83 degrees in the city. And even with the rain, Deon said temperatures will continue rising.
Isolated showers are anticipated Tuesday, when a high of 85 is also expected. The warmest days this week are looking to be Wednesday, with an expected high of 86, and Thursday, Deon said. Rain chances remain low, but stray showers are possible over those two warmer days.
