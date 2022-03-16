Morehouse, Spelman team with Ralph Lauren to create clothing line

In a press release, the company wrote: “The white patchwork eyelet and silk wrap dresses, which anchor the Spelman collection, symbolize the highly anticipated white attire ceremony, marking students’ induction into the college. Similarly, the wool flannel blazer serves as an homage to the Morehouse blazer, a garment traditionally bestowed to students during their first days on campus.”

Ralph Lauren, the octogenarian executive chairman and chief creative officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation, said the collection was conceptualized and designed by Morehouse and Spelman alumni at the company. He added that this marks the first time the brand has produced a campaign with an all-Black cast, including its photographer, creative directors, cinematographer and talent.

The models for the project were Morehouse and Spelman students, alumni and faculty members, and photos were taken on the campuses.

“Historically Black colleges and universities have uniquely been centers of both intellectual discourse and cultural influence for more than 150 years,” said Morehouse President David A. Thomas. “The Morehouse partnership with Ralph Lauren intelligently, creatively and boldly puts this intersection on full display, reflecting the breadth of impact we have had in driving societal transformation throughout our history.”

In the wake of the racial unrest that gripped the country in 2020, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation pledged $2 million to support scholarships for students at a dozen HBCUs, including Morehouse and Spelman.

The Company is also creating and deepening internship, recruitment, mentorship and development programs for Black talent.

“There was something missing” from the company’s point of view, Lauren told The Washington Post. “We’re catching up with [the country’s] changes. And I want to be part of that change. I believe in it, and I believe in it for our company.”

Caption Morehouse College students model a new line by Ralph Lauren. Credit: Ralph Lauren Credit: Ralph Lauren Caption Morehouse College students model a new line by Ralph Lauren. Credit: Ralph Lauren Credit: Ralph Lauren

The company’s new advertising campaign includes a 30-minute film, “A Portrait of the American Dream,” a yearbook and photographs that, if not in color, might make viewers think they were taken in another age. The full collection includes outerwear, knits, tailored suits, dresses, footwear and accessories that reference styles worn by Morehouse and Spelman students from the 1920s to 1950s.

Caption Spelman College students model a new line created by Ralph Lauren that taps into the school's history and heritage. Credit: Ralph Lauren Credit: Ralph Lauren Caption Spelman College students model a new line created by Ralph Lauren that taps into the school's history and heritage. Credit: Ralph Lauren Credit: Ralph Lauren

“By sharing the early history of Spelman, as reflected in archival research, through clothing, the collection encourages conversations about the creative power of the Black experience and the ways in which a personal fashion aesthetic intersects with institutional values of solidarity and connection,” Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell said in a press release.

The collection will be available globally, and in the Morehouse and Spelman bookstores on March 29.