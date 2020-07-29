X

Here’s how metro Atlanta school districts are starting the school year

Mary Williams, a parent who is opposed to mandatory face mask requirements, talks with Gwinnett County Public Schools board member Steven Knudsen before the start of the regular board meeting in Suwanee on July 16. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Mary Williams, a parent who is opposed to mandatory face mask requirements, talks with Gwinnett County Public Schools board member Steven Knudsen before the start of the regular board meeting in Suwanee on July 16. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Local News | 46 minutes ago
By Marlon A. Walker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The 2020-2021 school year will begin just like the previous year ended, with many of metro Atlanta’s children learning from home rather than the confines of a classroom. Teachers will check in virtually — via some video conferencing software allowing them to see the dozens of children they would normally engage with through rows or groups of desks.

Rising COVID-19 infections in the state are to blame, as many district leaders began the summer making plans to return to classrooms, only to see the numbers as too dangerous for face-to-face instruction.

The plans are constantly evolving. On Tuesday night, Gainesville City Schools officials said all students would begin the school year online on Aug. 17 after previously planning to offer both face-to-face and virtual instruction.

As of now, several smaller districts will still make a run at in-person instruction, offering parents the option for face-to-face or virtual instruction, or a hybrid of the two.

Atlanta Public Schools

  • Learning: Virtual
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 24)
  • Teachers: Remote (teachers can work from classrooms with principal approval)
  • Masks: Mandatory

Buford City Schools

  • Learning: Hybrid
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 12)
  • Teachers: On site (teachers can work from classrooms with principal approval)
  • Masks: Other (When social distancing is not possible)

Barrow County School System

  • Learning: Hybrid
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
  • Teachers: Both
  • Masks: Other (Encouraged, required in buildings when social distancing is not possible, mandatory on buses)

Cherokee County School District

  • Learning: Hybrid
  • Start: On time (Aug. 3)
  • Teachers: On site
  • Masks: Encouraged

City Schools of Decatur

  • Learning: Virtual
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
  • Teachers: Remote (teachers may work from classrooms if they need)
  • Masks: Mandatory

Clayton County Public Schools

  • Learning: Virtual
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 12)
  • Teachers: Both (teachers must check with principals for individual school plans)
  • Masks: Encouraged

Cobb County School District

  • Learning: Virtual
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
  • Teachers: On site
  • Masks: Expected

Coweta County School System

  • Learning: Hybrid
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 13)
  • Teachers: On site
  • Masks: Encouraged

DeKalb County School District

  • Learning: Virtual
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
  • Teachers: Remote
  • Masks: Mandatory

Douglas County School System

  • Learning: Virtual
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
  • Teachers: Both
  • Masks: Other (n/a)

Fayette County Schools

  • Learning: Hybrid
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
  • Teachers: On site
  • Masks: Mandatory

Forsyth County Public Schools

  • Learning: Hybrid
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 13)
  • Teachers: On site
  • Masks: Expected

Fulton County Schools

  • Learning: Virtual
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
  • Teachers: On site
  • Masks: Encouraged

Gainesville City Schools

  • Learning: Virtual
  • Start: On time (Aug. 17)
  • Teachers: Remote
  • Masks: Other (n/a)

Gwinnett County Public Schools

  • Learning: Virtual
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 12)
  • Teachers: On site
  • Masks: Mandatory

Henry County Schools

  • Learning: Virtual
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
  • Teachers: Both
  • Masks: Encouraged

Marietta City Schools

  • Learning: Virtual
  • Start: On time (Aug. 4)
  • Teachers: Both
  • Masks: Mandatory

Paulding County School District

  • Learning: Hybrid
  • Start: On time (Aug. 3)
  • Teachers: On site
  • Masks: Other (optional)

Rockdale County Public Schools

  • Learning: Virtual
  • Start: Delayed (Aug. 24)
  • Teachers: Remote
  • Masks: Other (n/a)

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.