Here’s how metro Atlanta school districts are starting the school year

The 2020-2021 school year will begin just like the previous year ended, with many of metro Atlanta’s children learning from home rather than the confines of a classroom. Teachers will check in virtually — via some video conferencing software allowing them to see the dozens of children they would normally engage with through rows or groups of desks.
Rising COVID-19 infections in the state are to blame, as many district leaders began the summer making plans to return to classrooms, only to see the numbers as too dangerous for face-to-face instruction.
The plans are constantly evolving. On Tuesday night, Gainesville City Schools officials said all students would begin the school year online on Aug. 17 after previously planning to offer both face-to-face and virtual instruction.
As of now, several smaller districts will still make a run at in-person instruction, offering parents the option for face-to-face or virtual instruction, or a hybrid of the two.
- Learning: Virtual
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 24)
- Teachers: Remote (teachers can work from classrooms with principal approval)
- Masks: Mandatory
- Learning: Hybrid
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 12)
- Teachers: On site (teachers can work from classrooms with principal approval)
- Masks: Other (When social distancing is not possible)
- Learning: Hybrid
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
- Teachers: Both
- Masks: Other (Encouraged, required in buildings when social distancing is not possible, mandatory on buses)
Cherokee County School District
- Learning: Hybrid
- Start: On time (Aug. 3)
- Teachers: On site
- Masks: Encouraged
- Learning: Virtual
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
- Teachers: Remote (teachers may work from classrooms if they need)
- Masks: Mandatory
- Learning: Virtual
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 12)
- Teachers: Both (teachers must check with principals for individual school plans)
- Masks: Encouraged
- Learning: Virtual
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
- Teachers: On site
- Masks: Expected
- Learning: Hybrid
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 13)
- Teachers: On site
- Masks: Encouraged
- Learning: Virtual
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
- Teachers: Remote
- Masks: Mandatory
- Learning: Virtual
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
- Teachers: Both
- Masks: Other (n/a)
- Learning: Hybrid
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
- Teachers: On site
- Masks: Mandatory
- Learning: Hybrid
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 13)
- Teachers: On site
- Masks: Expected
- Learning: Virtual
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
- Teachers: On site
- Masks: Encouraged
- Learning: Virtual
- Start: On time (Aug. 17)
- Teachers: Remote
- Masks: Other (n/a)
Gwinnett County Public Schools
- Learning: Virtual
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 12)
- Teachers: On site
- Masks: Mandatory
- Learning: Virtual
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 17)
- Teachers: Both
- Masks: Encouraged
- Learning: Virtual
- Start: On time (Aug. 4)
- Teachers: Both
- Masks: Mandatory
Paulding County School District
- Learning: Hybrid
- Start: On time (Aug. 3)
- Teachers: On site
- Masks: Other (optional)
Rockdale County Public Schools
- Learning: Virtual
- Start: Delayed (Aug. 24)
- Teachers: Remote
- Masks: Other (n/a)