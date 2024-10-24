Funeral planned for mother who died in Roswell apartment fire

She described King as a bright, fun-loving, outspoken young woman.

“One of my favorite memories of Jasmine is her laugh,” Murphy said. “Jasmine had a very distinct and funny laugh from the time she was a little girl. She was the life of the party. She was very, very loyal to her family and friends, loyal to a fault.”

The insurance and safety fire commissioner’s office said Roswell firefighters responded to the Champions Green apartment complex just after 3:45 a.m. Saturday and found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the three-story building. Gray and King were found inside and immediately given first aid and taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The fire impacted two additional units and displaced six other residents who were assisted by the Red Cross, the state office said.

Murphy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she knew King from birth and remains close friends with King’s parents. Murphy, who considers herself King’s “extra mom,” created a GoFundMe to help cover the up-front costs of King’s cremation and memorial, as well as provide a financial cushion for King’s family as they care for Nasir.

Murphy said King’s death hit her family hard. King had recently started a new job as an insurance agent but still lived with her parents, who have helped to care for her son.

“Her biological parents are in a complete state of shock,” Murphy said.

Murphy, who also works as an insurance agent, said King had life insurance through her new job but that it could take months for her family to receive any payout. Murphy said the recent establishment of the insurance policy could complicate the insurer’s investigation into her family’s claim and lengthen the payout process, which is why she decided to create the fundraiser.

Murphy did not know Gray, the other victim of the fire, and few other details about the circumstances around the incident have been released. The Roswell fire department has not responded to inquiries from the AJC.