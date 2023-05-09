X

Henry officials to hold meeting Wednesday to discuss golf course plans

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Henry County officials plan to hold a community meeting Wednesday to discuss plans for Cotton Fields Golf Course.

The gathering is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cotton Fields Golf Pavilion, 400 Industrial Boulevard in McDonough.

The county said in a news release that the meeting will provide “information to the public regarding future plans for the use of the Cotton Fields Golf Course property.” Attendees will be allowed to ask questions at the end of the presentation.

For information, call Jonathan Penn at 770-288-7310.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

