BreakingNews
Law limiting treatment for trans minors remains in place for now after hearing

Former Fulton judge, Atlanta council president Marvin Arrington Sr. dies at 82

Credit: Zachary D. Porter

Credit: Zachary D. Porter

Local News
By
11 minutes ago
X
A native Atlantan, Arrington has been a fixture of the city’s politics since the late 1960s.

Marvin S. Arrington Sr., a retired Fulton County judge and former Atlanta City Council president, died Wednesday at age 82.

Arrington’s family said in a statement that he died in the morning surrounded by loved ones at his home.

“Even in this time of mourning, we are grateful for his loving dedication as a committed father and grandfather, and for his example of a lifetime of service,” the family’s statement said. “We thank the community for their prayers and support.”

A native Atlantan, Arrington has been a fixture of the city’s politics since the late 1960s. He graduated from Emory University Law School in 1967 as one of the school’s first Black graduates.

Shortly after graduating, Arrington was elected to the Atlanta Board of Alderman in 1969. He later became an Atlanta councilman after the 1974 city charter amendment changed the board into the city council that governs Atlanta today. Arrington eventually became Atlanta’s city council president in 1980.

Arrington unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Atlanta against Bill Campbell during the 1997 election. In 2002, then-Gov. Roy Barnes appointed Arrington to Fulton County Superior Court Judge. He retired from the bench in 2012.

Arrington graduated from Henry McNeal Turner High School in 1959, and went on to Clark Atlanta University on a football scholarship. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 1963 and went to the Howard University School of Law for a year. Arrington later transferred to Emory University School of Law. He also served as chairman of the Emory Advisory Committee of Black Alumni and sat on the school’s Board of Trustees.

In a statement, Arrington’s family said the details about his funeral arrangements will be announced as they are finalized.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Law limiting treatment for trans minors remains in place for now after hearing46m ago

Credit: AP

Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say
33m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta school board announces search for new superintendent
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Republicans sue over rejection of voter challenger to Fulton election board
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Republicans sue over rejection of voter challenger to Fulton election board
4h ago

Credit: TNS

It’s not common, but some pilots have been arrested for being drunk
2h ago
The Latest

Despite stormy early ending, AJC Peachtree Road Race brings out thousands
21h ago
3 days of services announced for Christine King Farris
23h ago
Inside City Hall: Sinkhole saga raises questions about city infrastructure
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
7h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
8h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top