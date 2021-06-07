Atlanta mayoral candidate Sharon Gay adds ex-Obama adviser to her campaign

Gay didn’t mention Bottoms by name, but she alluded to the mayor’s penchant for appearing national media when told reporters she doesn’t have “any ambitions to higher office or to be on TV a lot.”

“I think our city is in a crisis moment, and that we need a different kind of leadership,” Gay said.

Gay previously served as vice president of governmental affairs for the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and was deputy chief of staff and executive counsel to former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell.

She faces tough competition in the race for mayor. Her challengers include City Council President Felicia Moore, and City Councilmen Antonio Brown and Andre Dickens. Fundraising records show Gay has raised $208,000 in donations, and issued a $210,000 personal loan to her campaign.

Alexander, who previously served as DeKalb County’s Public Safety Director, said Atlanta needs to search nationwide to recruit “people who are soldiers” determined to address the crime wave. He said officers need to focus on violent offenders while social services can support people with mental health issues, including the homeless community.

He also said their efforts would include support for affordable housing and efforts to create “lead-free communities” to ensure schools and homes aren’t contributing to mental health issues and disabilities.

“These crime issues were here prior to COVID,” said Alexander, a previous President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. He also served on President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

Alexander currently sits on the Board of the Innocence Project, which exonerates the wrongly convicted through DNA testing as it tries to reform the criminal justice system. He is also an MSNBC law enforcement analyst who has appeared on several national media networks commenting on police-community relations.