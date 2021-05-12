Former U.S. Attorney Sally Yates joins Atlanta mayor’s anti-violence advisory group

Sally Yates, the first woman to be appointed as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, was named Wednesday to committee that will advise Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on how to reduce violent crime.
Bottoms named 14 people to her Anti-Violence Advisory Council, which is tasked with reviewing the city’s plans to address violent crime and provide recommendations to Bottoms within 45 days.
Other headlining names appointed include Carol Tomé, Chief Executive Officer at UPS; former Atlanta Police Chief George Turner; and former Atlanta Fire Chief Randall Slaughter.
Before becoming U.S. Attorney, Yates led the Fraud and Public Corruption division of the office in Atlanta. She was a prosecutor in the Centennial Olympic Park bombing case, which lead to a plea agreement and four consecutive life sentences for defendant Eric Rudolph for a series of bombings across the south.
President Barack Obama nominated Yates as Deputy U.S. Attorney General in 2015. She served as Acting Attorney General for 10 days into President Donald Trump’s administration before being fired for instructing the Justice Department to not make arguments in defense of Trump’s so-called “Muslim travel ban.”
Bottoms also named Atlanta City Councilmembers Andrea Boone and JP Matzigkeit as members of the council, along with Atlanta Police Foundation President & CEO Dave Wilkinson.
Other members named Wednesday: Matthew Wesley Williams, President of The Interdenominational Theological Center; Courtney Smith, President of the Midtown Neighbors Association; Dorthey Hurst of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board; Michael Langford, Regional Vice President of the Atlanta Community Involvement Center; Joycelyn Wilson, a professor of Hip Hop & Media Studies at the Georgia Institute of Technology; Renata Turner, Presiding Judge at the Fulton County Juvenile Court; and Deborah Scott, CEO of Georgia Stand Up.
The group’s first meeting is May 19.