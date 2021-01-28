Breaking: Atlanta Council President Felicia Moore launches campaign for mayor

[Coming Sunday: The AJC takes a deep dive into the 2021 race for Atlanta mayor]

“I am running to make every neighborhood safer,” Moore said. “Every Atlanta resident should feel safe in their homes and communities, in their interactions with law enforcement, and our police must be supported and empowered to do their jobs.”

It was expected Moore would jump into the race after she filed legal paperwork with the state last week allowing her to raise funds to run for mayor.

Moore did not directly mention Bottoms in her remarks.

Bottoms, who has said she is running for reelection, was asked about Moore’s challenge after an appearance on the floor of the Georgia House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“Nothing about politics surprises me anymore,” the mayor said. “It’s an election year. We know that people will be paying very close attention, no matter who the opponent is. I’m expecting that it’s going to be a very robust campaign year.”

It’s not uncommon for Atlanta City Council presidents to launch bids for mayor. The last five council presidents before Moore have all sought the position. None were successful.

Moore, a licensed real estate broker, lives in the historic Collier Heights community and is a former neighborhood planning unit leader in the area. More candidates could jump into the mayoral race before formal qualifying for the November election later this year.

— Staff reporters Ben Brasch and David Wickert contributed to this report.