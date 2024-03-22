1994: Three separate groups promoting activities for spring student bash

Its general planning committee on Friday announced a preliminary schedule of events and venues, including Midtown’s Piedmont Park, where last year’s gathering drew a slew of complaints from residents.

The committee - which includes representatives of Atlanta University Center student government, the city, police and business - plans to release a detailed plan Wednesday.

Already, it has renamed the event the Atlanta College Spring Break ‘94, to avoid any possible legal problems over the use of the name of Freaknik, which has been registered with the state. The owner of the name, however, has not challenged its use.

There also was concern that the name might discourage potential sponsors of the event that drew 115,000 students last year.

Committee chairman Virgil Rabun said his group is clear on who is in charge and has distanced its efforts from what Mandrill and the organizers of FreakFest may plan.

“We are not endorsing anything except those events taking place under our umb rella,” Rabun said.

He said Mandrill has only recently expressed an interest in working with the committee, which last month rejected FreakFest’s request to participate.

FreakFest, organized by the Trammell Group, failed to meet all the qualifications for involvement, Rabun said. Organizer Bill Trammell of that firm could not be reached for comment.

Efforts to reach Mandrill Productions officials were unsuccessful. But Wendall Kimbrough, Underground’s manager of retail operations, said it is satisfied with Mandrill’s track record and plan.

Meanwhile, FreakFest has begun promoting the “jammin’est party on the planet,” with a $125 package deal that includes air fare and event passes. Organizers also plan to avoid use of Piedmont Park and to encourage abstinence from liquor and tobacco.

The Atlanta Student Forum believes use of Piedmont Park is unavoidable and is seeking a city permit. “Again,” said Rabun, “our need to put something in Piedmont Park is based on the fact that it’s already an established magnet.”