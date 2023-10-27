Hartsfield-Jackson to hold job fair Saturday, Oct. 28, in Jonesboro

Variety of jobs include customer service, sales, cashiers, cooks, servers, security officers and gate agents

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to hold a job fair in Jonesboro on Saturday, with airport concessionaires, airline contractors and other airport employers hiring for a variety of positions.

The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mundy’s Mill High School gymnasium at 9652 Fayetteville Rd. in Jonesboro. There will be parking available.

The types of positions employers will be hiring for include customer service agents, sales associates, managers, cashiers, servers, bartenders, hosts, cooks, warehouse workers, shift leaders, security officers, aircraft cleaners, ramp agents and wheelchair agents, according to the airport.

In addition to private firms, the airport and Atlanta Police Department are also scheduled to have booths at the job fair.

Those interested in attending can register online at atl.com/careerfair.

