Hartsfield-Jackson cleaners get raise after 13-year push

When Dickens was running for mayor last year, he voiced support for higher wages for the workers.

Airport businesses, like other companies across the country, have been struggling to find enough workers to staff their operations and have raised pay to attract more job applicants.

But airport janitorial workers are not direct employees of the airport nor a contractor to the airport. Instead, airlines are responsible for cleaning and maintaining the airport terminal. Decades ago, they formed a cooperative called Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company to jointly handle the work. AATC contracted with ABM Industries for much of the janitorial work.

Also Wednesday, the Service Employees International Union held a national day of action at airports calling on major carriers, including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, to support pay rates for airport contractor workers.

Delta said it does not control pay for the workers and that it requires its vendors to provide fair and competitive compensation.