Job seekers stream into Hartsfield-Jackson career fair

Job seekers who streamed into the airport atrium on Wednesday indicated there’s interest in airport jobs.

“I love the airport, I love traveling,” said Layla Sedberry, an 18-year-old hoping for a job in customer service at the airport. “I think it’s a really interesting place to work, and exciting, too.”

But many food and beverage outlets are still unable to find enough workers to fill all their open positions.

Damese Bell, who works in human resources at airport concessionaire Mack II, said the company is getting more job applications. But, “we’re still quite a ways from being fully staffed.”